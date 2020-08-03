Pitso Mosimane on rivals Wits: 'I’m not talking on their behalf‚ but I’m talking about what they’ve said'

Mamelodi Sundowns' mouthwatering Nedbank Cup semifinal date against Bidvest Wits looms large in the horizon and irrepressible Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane has wasted no time in adding his own delicious brand of spice on the occasion.

The long-awaited showdown marks the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) return to action after a four-and-a-half-month coronavirus-enforced hiatus and Mosimane has described his adversaries as "a wounded lion" ahead of their meeting at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns drew twice in the league with coach Gavin Hunt’s side this season but this statistic did not stop the wily Mosimane from insisting that the game will be a tricky minefield to negotiate as the 99-year-old Wits are seeking to make a grand exit at the end of the season.

Wits confirmed a few weeks ago that they have reached an agreement for the sale of their franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).