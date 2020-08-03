Durban nature reserve shut after visitors flout Covid-19 regulations

A Durban nature reserve shut its gates after visitors disregarded Covid-19 regulations by turning out in large numbers on Saturday.

The closure of the Krantzkloof nature reserve, west of the city, came a week after the eThekwini municipality announced it was reopening public spaces, including parks and nature reserves, for walking, running, cycling and yoga under strict Covid-19 conditions.

The city's parks, recreation and culture department said at the time that residents would have access to parks, botanical gardens, nature reserves and sports grounds strictly for exercising and not for social gatherings.