Phathutshedzo Nange aims to close Wits chapter with silverware

Bidvest Wits midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange says it is important they help the club end their 99-year of existence by winning the Nedbank Cup and finish high in the log table.



Wits, who have sold their Premiership status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi, will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal of the cup competition at Orlando Stadium on Saturday...