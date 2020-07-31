Sweet taste of full pay for Amazulu after five months

The eagerly awaited resumption of football will put an end to salary cuts at a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs, who had slashed players' pay after the coronavirus forced professional football into an unprecedented hiatus in March.



Sowetan understands that nine of the 16 Premiership clubs imposed salary cuts on staff and players when the outbreak of Covid-19 and national lockdown compelled the season to be suspended in mid-March...