Jamie Webber ready to fill big shoes

After SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo challenged Jamie Webber to step up and replace departed Dean Furman, the midfielder says he is ready for the challenge.

With Furman having left the club, Tembo said he will show faith in emerging players like Webber, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Jesse Donn.

All four players are still under 24 and Tembo feels this is the right time for them to show their capabilities.

"It is an opportunity for me and the other guys as well because Dean was a key player, he was the captain," Webber said.

"He was guiding us and we looked up to him. But now that he is not here anymore, we have to take the matter into our own hands. We have to play well for the club. I think we have the ability. It will be a great opportunity for us to even build a good relationship for the years to come."

The 22-year-old made 11 appearances for Matsatsantsa a Pitori before the season was interrupted by Covid-19.