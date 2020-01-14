SuperSport youth repay Tembo

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes his gamble to place his faith in youngsters is paying off.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are doing well in the league, with them amongst the leading pack chasing down Kaizer Chiefs. The Pretoria side have 31 points from 18 games, 10 points behind Chiefs.

The team has a healthy core of young players who are contributing well to the cause.

Teboho Mokoena (22), Luke Fleurs (19), Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber and Ghampani Lungu (all 21) have been doing well in the top flight.

"There is good competition in the team. We always want to make sure that the players don't get comfortable," Tembo said.

"These are youngsters and they will not always be that consistent, but they are willing to learn. They are working very hard and fighting for their position in the team. We have tried to create that atmosphere where they improve on a daily basis."

True to his philosophy of trusting youth players, SuperSport recently announced the signing of a promising 22-year-old from Uganda.