SuperSport youth repay Tembo
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes his gamble to place his faith in youngsters is paying off.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are doing well in the league, with them amongst the leading pack chasing down Kaizer Chiefs. The Pretoria side have 31 points from 18 games, 10 points behind Chiefs.
The team has a healthy core of young players who are contributing well to the cause.
Teboho Mokoena (22), Luke Fleurs (19), Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber and Ghampani Lungu (all 21) have been doing well in the top flight.
"There is good competition in the team. We always want to make sure that the players don't get comfortable," Tembo said.
"These are youngsters and they will not always be that consistent, but they are willing to learn. They are working very hard and fighting for their position in the team. We have tried to create that atmosphere where they improve on a daily basis."
True to his philosophy of trusting youth players, SuperSport recently announced the signing of a promising 22-year-old from Uganda.
"We signed Moses Waiswa, he is a creative and attacking player and when he gets fit he will add more competition," Tembo confirmed.
While the Zimbabwean coach admitted that promoting young footballers has its benefits, it is important to manage them properly. "It's very important not to overload them with too many games. Players are human beings and human beings are not the same, especially youngsters.
"It's key that as a coach you don't overburden them. Some can handle pressure, like Teboho, for example."
Matsatsantsa will face neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. "For now we are not yet thinking about Sundowns. It is obviously the derby and we will want to do well, but we will start planning for them on Wednesday," Tembo said.
