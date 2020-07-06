Chippa United general manager Morgan Mammila eager to help search for a coach

He has been in the job for less than a week but new Chippa United general manager Morgan Mammila has already thrown his weight behind helping management find a suitable coach for the team.

The Chilli Boys were left without a coach last week after they decided against renewing Rulani Mokwena's contract. While Mammila spreads his net far and wide, the team's Multihoice Diski Challenge coach Mbuyiselo Sambu has taken over in an interim role.

"I am still going to meet the chairman. I know they were busy talking to coaches," Mammila said.

"There are coaches that I like as a person but when I got here they were already busy talking to coaches but I will advise where possible...

"Yes, I do have a coach in mind and unfortunately he is still contracted to a team. His contract is ending in July. He is not in the country at the moment but he ha s achieved a lot Mammila refused to give more information on the matter, saying: "Remember it's not my call to make. If the team has already appointed a coach I will just have to work with that person. This team has stars when it comes to players and most coaches were not getting results. I hear people saying the team owners must be patient.

"How do you stay calm when the team is right there at the bottom and other teams are achieving with less resources. It does not make sense, why?"