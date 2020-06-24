'Jordaan's axe isn't done chopping': Former Safa vice president Nonkonyana reacts to turmoil
"The chickens have come home to roost."
This sentiment by Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana yesterday is in reaction to the current turmoil at Safa, from which two vice-presidents were removed at the weekend.
The purge clearly marked schism among former allies, as Ria Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena became the latest executives to be ousted at an NEC meeting in Sandton on Saturday.
In the past, former top leaders including Nonkonyana, Mandla "Shoes" Mazibuko, Lucas Nhlapo and Elvis Shishana have also been axed after fallouts with Safa president Danny Jordaan.
"It is time for the government to intervene. The national asset which is Safa is in ICU. If it is not saved we are going to be in trouble," Nonkonyana told Sowetan.
"The problem at Safa is none other than Danny who is using Safa as a personal fiefdom.
"Even the congress that re-elected him was in fact unconstitutional. He has also been amending the constitution as he wishes and is not in line with Fifa statutes."
Ledwaba was axed for asking government to intervene in the crisis at Safa, while Mokoena was removed for the scathing report he wrote criticising Jordaan.
Nonkonyana was removed as one of the Safa vice-presidents in 2014 after commenting that then coach Gordon Igesund must be removed if Bafana Bafana did not reach the final of the African Nations Championship (Chan).
Nonkonyana fought long and hard against his dismissal but at his fellow Eastern Cape executive, Jordaan, prevailed at the end.
He warned other Safa executives that they would suffer the same fate in future if they dared question any wrong they see.
"What they did by removing those vice-presidents is exactly what they did to me.
"Those in the NEC must know that what has happened to others will happen to them.
"I am calling on all former presidents like Molefi Oliphant and other vice-presidents like Mubarak Mohamed to stand up and take action."
Safa's big axe
- Ria Ledwaba - she was axed for asking government to intervene in current crisis
- Gay Mokoena - first he was removed as acting CEO in March after his scathing report against Jordaan. He was axed as vice-president last week too.
- Shoes Mazibuko - also former vice-president, contested Jordaan for presidency in 2013.
- Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana - he was fired in 2014. He clashed with Jordaan over Gordon Igesund.
- Lucas Nhlapo - vice-president (2013-2018); he says he was sacked for questioning Jordaan's meddling in Safa finances.
- Elvis Shishana - vice-president (2013-2018), was not re-elected, citing differences with Jordaan.
