'Jordaan's axe isn't done chopping': Former Safa vice president Nonkonyana reacts to turmoil

"The chickens have come home to roost."

This sentiment by Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana yesterday is in reaction to the current turmoil at Safa, from which two vice-presidents were removed at the weekend.

The purge clearly marked schism among former allies, as Ria Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena became the latest executives to be ousted at an NEC meeting in Sandton on Saturday.

In the past, former top leaders including Nonkonyana, Mandla "Shoes" Mazibuko, Lucas Nhlapo and Elvis Shishana have also been axed after fallouts with Safa president Danny Jordaan.

"It is time for the government to intervene. The national asset which is Safa is in ICU. If it is not saved we are going to be in trouble," Nonkonyana told Sowetan.

"The problem at Safa is none other than Danny who is using Safa as a personal fiefdom.

"Even the congress that re-elected him was in fact unconstitutional. He has also been amending the constitution as he wishes and is not in line with Fifa statutes."