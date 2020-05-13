Danny Jordaan acts like 'executive president'

Former SA Football Association chief executive Dennis Mumble has written to the

organisation's national executive council (NEC) seeking to clear his "besmirched name" regarding his sudden departure last year.

In a five-page document distributed to the Safa NEC at the weekend, Mumble makes it clear he didn't leave only due to the fact he had reached mandatory retirement age of 60, a line peddled by Safa numerously since he left late last year to be replaced by Gay Mokoena.

Mokoena also departed the acting CEO position last month, penning a lengthy document which accused Safa president Danny Jordaan of corporate governance violations, allegations which were first made by Mumble in his own confidential report just before he left office.

In his letter dated Sunday May 10, Mumble repeats some of the claims made by him and Mokoena, accusing Jordaan of assuming the role of "executive president" at Safa House.

"It is not pleasing to witness the manner in which the circumstances of my departure has been misrepresented in the public domain by representatives of the association, led by the president [Jordaan]," Mumble wrote.