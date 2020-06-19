Jeremy Brockie's return gives United more options
The return of Jeremy Brockie will create a wider pool for Kaitano Tembo's striking force at SuperSport United next season.
It will also serve as a possible back-up should Bradley Grobler move to Orlando Pirates as speculated in the past.
While Grobler continues to be linked with a move to Pirates, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed that Brockie will be making a return to the Tshwane side from Maritzburg United.
The 32-year-old is currently on loan at Maritzburg from Mamelodi Sundowns, but his contract with Brazilians will end this month and will not extend it.
This will mean SuperSport will get him for free after they sold him for a reportedly R10m to Sundowns during the 2017/18 season.
SuperSport coach Tembo is excited about the possibility of having Brockie back together with Cole Alexander who is also likely to join them from Bidvest Wits.
"It won't be fair to talk about new signings while we've not even finished the season," Tembo told Sowetan.
"It is always good to have those players, they will add quality to what we have, but at the moment we can't be focusing on that while everyone is frustrated about not knowing when the season will finish.
"Our focus now is to finish the season and we will only worry about who is coming when the campaign is completed.
"Brockie is a good player who proved himself here, but for now it won't be fair to talk about him."
Tembo currently has Thamsanqa Gabuza, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Grobler and Evans Rusike in attack, all capable of finding the back of the net regularly.
With Brockie coming, his side could be more dangerous in attack, especially if the New Zealand international rediscovers his scoring exploits.
He also enjoyed success after he helped them to clinch two Nedbank Cups and MTN8 trophies during his three-year spell.
