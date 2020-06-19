Jeremy Brockie's return gives United more options

The return of Jeremy Brockie will create a wider pool for Kaitano Tembo's striking force at SuperSport United next season.

It will also serve as a possible back-up should Bradley Grobler move to Orlando Pirates as speculated in the past.

While Grobler continues to be linked with a move to Pirates, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed that Brockie will be making a return to the Tshwane side from Maritzburg United.

The 32-year-old is currently on loan at Maritzburg from Mamelodi Sundowns, but his contract with Brazilians will end this month and will not extend it.

This will mean SuperSport will get him for free after they sold him for a reportedly R10m to Sundowns during the 2017/18 season.

SuperSport coach Tembo is excited about the possibility of having Brockie back together with Cole Alexander who is also likely to join them from Bidvest Wits.