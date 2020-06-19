Register for a discussion on community radio as the soul of a community

It has a certain flavour that reflects the taste of listeners with whom it’s well-attuned.

Community radio stations are close to their audiences: confidantes to their deepest worries and fears, and a soothing balm to their hardships.

But they also represent voices of joy, camaraderie, jubilation and celebration.

Their listeners don’t just like them, they love them.

In celebrating the power of radio, The Radio Awards is shining a light on the tight bonds that community radio stations have with their listeners. We’ll unpack the essence of what stokes such close affinities of warmth and trust, and why advertisers and sponsors should be paying more attention.

Join Tim Zunckel in conversation with Zukiswa Potye (CEO of MDDA), Roelien Potgieter (station manager at Groot FM) Trinity Mohlamme (director at The Media Connection) and Gordon Muller (media specialist) as they uncover more about community radio.

The discussion will cover the following topics:

What makes it so special;

How its appeal should attract greater ad-spend and sponsorships;

Initiatives to retain high levels of listenership and engagement post-lockdown;

How they’ve continued to inform and motivate their listeners in the face of Covid-19; and

The unique opportunities for advertisers to benefit from community-commercial radio partnerships.





Date: June 25 2020

Time: 10am – 11am