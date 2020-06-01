Justin Shonga advised to seek greener pastures

Erstwhile Orlando Pirates midfielder and Zambian international midfielder, Perry Mutapa, feels a change of environment can see his compatriot Justin Shonga reach his full potential.

The arrival of other astute forwards in Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa before the start of the current season has seen Shonga struggle for game time at Pirates.

The 23-year-old attacker's lack of game time has fuelled rumours that he'll leave the Sea Robbers at the end of the season.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Yanga of Tanzania, coached by former Free State Stars mentor Luc Eymael, are some of the clubs said to be waiting in the wings to snatch Shonga.

Mutapa, who is now a coach in the Zambian league, currently with Power Dynamos of Lusaka, is of the view that Shonga can blossom in a club like Al Ahly.

Compared to his 21 league starts and six goals of the previous campaign, Shonga is goalless and has started a mere three games this season.

"For me, if it's a big team like Al Ahly that's interested he must consider going there. A different environment can work for him because now it's hard to play ahead of Mhango. Mhango is doing very well," Mutapa told Sowetan from Zambia.

"But at the end of the day it's up to him. It's not good that he's struggling to play this season, especially after a great return last time out. A move to Egypt can help the boy redeem himself, maybe."

Mutapa, 40, sees Shonga as a special striker who can fit in any league in the world.

"Shonga is talented. Every team in the world can be happy to have a player of his quality. He scores from every angle. Most strikers only score when they're in the box, but Shonga strikes everywhere."