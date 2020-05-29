Recess good for 'tired' Sundowns ace Maboe, dad says

The enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may prove beneficial to Lebohang Maboe, according to his father Sidwell.

Maboe, who was one of the key performers in his first campaign for Mamelodi Sundowns last season where he netted eight goals from 27 matches, has struggled to replicate that form this campaign.

With international and domestic commitments having kept him busy since joining the Brazilians from Maritzburg United in 2018, the break came at a time where he needed it most, according to his father, who is also a former professional footballer.

Just before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was forced into a recess, a section of Masandawana faithful had been on Lebohang's case, even booing him.

This campaign, he has scored just once from 17 Absa Premiership matches. Maboe senior felt sorry for his son as he believes his drop in form was because of fatigue.