WATCH | R250 for a pack of cigarettes? We go undercover to find smokes in Cape Town

If you want to buy Marlboro, Camel or Peter Stuyvesant cigarettes it’s going to set you back R250, the fixed price for a pack of premium cigarettes in the Cape Town CBD.

The sale of tobacco products has been banned by the government for “health reasons” across SA since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March, but two journalists went out on Friday, May 29 2020 to find cigarettes, and found it was easy.