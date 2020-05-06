Danny Jordaan has found new useful stooges

It can't be that suddenly, they realised Jordaan's modus operandi when they were personally affected. They may have played active roles, too, in the ostracising of others before them. They may have turned a blind eye when corporate governance rules were being deliberately transgressed.

They should have known better, but what is admirable about their stance is that they had the courage to put their signatures to the allegations they made, albeit when it was too late. Mumble's dossier, published by SABC News last month, was titled: "Confidential - Governance challenges at Safa", and it bore his name. The "Mokoena Report" sent to the Safa national executive last month is an insightful contribution to the goings-on at the Safa madhouse.

The latest case of madness, according to Mokoena, is the installation of Gronie Hluyo into the role of acting CEO, an addition to his position as Safa's chief financial officer. This was apparently done without approval from the NEC. Then there's also the case of Mxolisi Sibam, an NEC member who has arrived as an audit consultant, in another flagrant transgression of governance ethics.

What all this shows is that Jordaan has never operated alone. There are self-serving old men in suits all ready to do his bidding by agreeing to flout regulations, so long they - and the emperor - are happy. Hluyo and Sibam are the latest to agree to be part of the madness. Both should know their "appointments" needed to be ratified by the NEC, but seemingly they couldn't be bothered, with Hluyo having already dispatched retrenchment letters to some employees as soon as he had taken office, according to the Mokoena Report.

But like many before them, it would help if Hluyo and Sibam didn't arrogate themselves the role of permanence in the emperor's inner-ring. They are probably the most pliant stooges who could be found to serve a particular purpose for the time being.

We hope in a few months they won't bother us with lengthy dossiers telling us things that others before warned of. Let's also hope they'd have the gumption to attach their names to the dossiers, just like Mokoena and Mumble did.