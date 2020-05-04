I should be vying for top scorer award - Ruzaigh Gamildien

Having re-joined Chippa United from the second-tier outfit Steenberg United in the January transfer window, Ruzaigh Gamildien has made a bold assertion, saying he'd have been among the elite league's top scorers had he started the season with the Chilli Boys.

At Steenberg, Gamildien had already netted a stately 11 goals, five behind the leading scorer Abednego Mosiatlhaga of Ajax Cape Town.

In what's his second stint at Chippa, after leaving the club in August last year, Gamildien had scored two goals and managed the same number of assists from seven games across the league and the Nedbank Cup, before the local football programme was suspended, owing to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

"There would have been a strong possibility of me being among the leading scorers in the Premiership, had I started the season here [at Chippa]," Gamildien told Sowetan.

"I believe I would have been competing for the top scorer award. I know that you can't really compare the NFD to the Premiership, but with the goals I scored in the NFD, you can see that I was having a great time this season."