Thuso Phala dismisses claims he is retiring

Thuso Phala has distanced himself from his mother's utterances that he has retired from football.

Phala's mom Suzan has been quoted in the media as stating her son's departure from Black Leopards hurt him to a point where he was considering to quit the game altogether.

But the 33-year-old speedy winger has refuted those claims.

"I don't know who interviewed my mom instead of me. I don't know about that [retiring]," Phala told Sowetan.

"I'm not retiring, man. A man must make a plan going forward, that's why I need to start planning now, moving forward."

Phala's claim that he has not quit football has been supported by his agency QT Sports.