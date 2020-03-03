Sundowns' big chance to floor Al Ahly

Egyptian giants Al Ahly maybe a force in African football, but SA hasn't been their happy hunting ground, having never beaten any local club on home soil.

This should serve as a huge stimulation for Mamelodi Sundowns when the two sides lock horns in the return leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The first leg ended 2-0 in favour of Al Ahly in Cairo at the weekend.

To progress to the semifinals, the Brazilians need to score at least three goals and keep a clean sheet. Ahly, the continent's club of the century, have played nine Champions League games against SA teams, losing three with six draws.

Ahly and Sundowns have met three times in SA. The first meeting ended 1-1, in the first leg of the 2001 Champions League final. Six years later, Sundowns held Al Ahly to a 1-1 stalemate in the tournament's second round.

Last year, the Tshwane heavyweights handed the Egyptians their biggest defeat in Africa's premier club competition, beating them 5-0 on home turf.