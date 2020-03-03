Herman Mashaba eyes more prominent politicians
Herman Mashaba says he's expecting more prominent politicians to join his movement over the next few weeks, some coming outside the DA.
Yesterday, Mashaba, a former Johannesburg mayor, announced that The People's Dialogue, which he leads, has been joined by former member of mayoral committee of finance in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni and former DA CEO Paul Boughey.
Ngobeni served as finance MMC under Mashaba mayorship, while Boughey worked under former DA national leader Mmusi Maimane.
"All I can say is watch this space. I can only announce people who are already signed up officially with me. One thing I can assure you is that ... in days and weeks to come, more and more South Africans will be joining us," Mashaba said.
"You should not expect just politicians but prominent South Africans who are committed to serving the country. We are going to see more people coming from other political parties than the DA."
However, Mashaba denied rumours that among the prominent people soon to be announced is Gauteng EFF provincial leader Mandisa Mashego who has fallen out of favour with the party leaders.
"I have never spoken to a single individual in the EFF," said Mashaba, who formed The People's Dialogue in December after resigning from the DA following Helen Zille's appointment as DA chairperson of the federal council.
Not long after Mashaba's resignation, Maimane also stepped down.
The two hinted that the possibility of working together but this did not materialise.
Boughey said his decision to join Mashaba was not about "choosing one over the other".
"It is not a question of choosing one over the other. I have great respect for Mmusi and I am very close to him," Boughey said.
"At this stage Herman and Mmusi decided to pursue the ventures that they did. I am hopeful that going to the future there might be a coalition or a coming together at some stage."
Boughey move to The People's Dialogue is a big political catch for Mashaba.
Boughey spent five years as the CEO of the DA but had also worked with other party leaders such as Tony Leon and Zille.
