Herman Mashaba eyes more prominent politicians

Herman Mashaba says he's expecting more prominent politicians to join his movement over the next few weeks, some coming outside the DA.

Yesterday, Mashaba, a former Johannesburg mayor, announced that The People's Dialogue, which he leads, has been joined by former member of mayoral committee of finance in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni and former DA CEO Paul Boughey.

Ngobeni served as finance MMC under Mashaba mayorship, while Boughey worked under former DA national leader Mmusi Maimane.

"All I can say is watch this space. I can only announce people who are already signed up officially with me. One thing I can assure you is that ... in days and weeks to come, more and more South Africans will be joining us," Mashaba said.

"You should not expect just politicians but prominent South Africans who are committed to serving the country. We are going to see more people coming from other political parties than the DA."