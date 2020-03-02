Pitso Mosimane not throwing in the towel as yet

Given Mamelodi Sundowns' good home record in the CAF Champions League this year, coach Pitso Mosimane remains optimistic that they will overturn the

2-0 deficit against Al Ahly in the second leg.

The Brazilians suffered a 2-0 defeat in Cairo this past Saturday in the first leg, with the return leg set for Lucas Moripe Stadium this coming Saturday at 3pm.

Mosimane believes they will still progress to the semi-finals. Sundowns will need to score three goals or more without reply in order to qualify for the next round of the competition.

"Two goals is a bit difficult for us to turn the results around but we have to turn the volume up in Pretoria, we don't have an option," Mosimane said after the match.

"We have to score in Pretoria but congratulations to Al Ahly, but we managed to deal with the pressure. Come to Pretoria it's a different story there, ask other teams. It's totally a different game and I can't explain it."