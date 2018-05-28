Soccer

Sad Madisha banks on Cosafa to find himself

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 28 May 2018 - 08:58
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has set his sights on the big time again with Bafana Bafana.
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has set his sights on the big time again with Bafana Bafana.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

After a difficult season with Mamelodi Sundowns, defender Motjeka Madisha is eager to rekindle his form at international level with Bafana Bafana.

Madisha is part of the 20-man squad at the Cosafa Cup taking place in Polokwane in his home province of Limpopo.

The 23-year-old player had a challenging second season in the first-team where his form took a dip, due to "the death of his sister".

Despite his struggles, Madisha became a league champion for the first time as Sundowns secured their record eighth title.

The former under-23 national team captain believes playing in the international tournament between Southern African nations can help him get back to his best.

"In my career, some of the moments where I was playing my best football were with the junior national teams, so playing at international level again will be good for me," Madisha said.

"At club level I know it was not my best season but as you know we had a death in the family and it was not easy. But at least we won the league title and I will come back better and stronger next season."

Bafana will commence their participation in the tournament in the quarterfinal stage where they will take on the winner of Group A on Saturday.

That group is a contest between Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar and Mozambique. While many footballers will be taking a break after a long season, the players at the Cosafa competition have had to change their holiday plans.

The Zebediela-born defensive player aims to take it back to basics playing in his home province.

"The tournament will be playing not far from home so that will be a plus for me," Madisha said.

"I will be playing in front of my home fans where I will be free and confident to express myself. Any opportunity to represent the national team is a chance to learn and grow," he added.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Riyaard Pieterse, Khulekani Kubheka

Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana, Motjeka Madisha, Siyanda Xulu, Taariq Fielies, Innocent Maela

Midfielders: Wiseman Meyiwa, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe, Lebogang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba, Craig Webber, Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Neo Links

Strikers: Gift Motupa, Lyle Foster, Ryan Moon, Luther Singh

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Porsche driver attacked by gun-wielding robbers in Johannesburg
‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
X