Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will announce his final squad for next month’s Cosafa Cup on Monday.

The deadline to submit the squad for the tournament to be played in Polokwane is Sunday May 20‚ and the SA Football Association will release the names the following day.

Baxter named a young preliminary 34-man squad on May 4.

The Cosafa Cup has traditionally been a nightmare tournament for Bafana coaches to have players released from clubs for‚ as it does not fall on official Fifa international dates.

Baxter apparently delayed naming the final squad ahead of this weekend as he wanted to wait for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final between Free State Stars and Maritzburg United to be concluded.

The coach named four Maritzburg players in his preliminary squad – centreback Siyanda Xulu‚ and the hugely promising midfield trio of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe and Lebohang Maboe.

Among other exciting prospects expected to be named in the final squad are Lille striker Lebo Mothiba‚ SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena‚ Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela and the Kaizer Chiefs pair of defender Siyabonga Ngezana and striker Ryan Moon.

The Cosafa Cup group stages kick off on May 27.

Four-time tournament victors Bafana have a bye into the quarterfinals‚ where they meet the winners of Group A on Sunday‚ June 3.

Baxter’s preliminary Bafana squad of 34 named on May 4:

Goalkeepers:

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Reyaad Pieterse (Supersport United)‚ Brandon Petersen (Ajax Cape Town)

Defenders:

Reeve Frosler (Bidvest Wits)‚ Grant Kekana (Supersport United)‚ Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)‚ Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City)‚ Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)‚ Musa Lebusa (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)‚ Paseka Mako (Chippa United‚ Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park)

Midfielders:

Wiseman Meyiwa (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)‚ Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg United)‚ Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United)‚ Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)‚ Aubrey Modiba (Supersport United)‚ Jamie Webber (Supersport United)‚ Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)‚ Lebohang Maboe (Maritzburg United)‚ Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Siphelele Ntshangase (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Abednego Mosiatlhaga (Bidvest Wits)‚ Gift Links (Alassiouty Sport‚ Egypt)‚ Phakamani Mahlambi (AL Ahly‚ Egypt)‚ Vincent Pule (Bidvest Wits)

Srikers:

Gift Motupa (Baroka FC)‚ Lyle Foster (Orlando Pirates)‚ Ryan Moon (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Luther Singh (SC Braga B‚ Portugal)‚ Lebo Mothiba (Lille‚ France)