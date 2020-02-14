We are not going down - AmaZulu's Siyabonga Mbatha

Usuthu's poor campaign hit a new low when they surrendered their lead to lose 4-1 away to Bloemfontein Celtic in the first phase of the Nedbank Cup last Saturday. Mbatha feels the defeat at Dr Molemela Stadium taught them some valuable lessons.

"We didn't come to the party against Celtic and that match was an eye-opener for us. We took a lot of lessons out of it, like that we must defend as a unit, we learnt it there because we were not doing it," Mbatha said.

The shot-stopper admits that in tomorrow's derby against Abafana Bes'thende, it's them who are under pressure. "Yes it's a derby and the stakes are high, but the pressure is more on us.

"Arrows can easily say 'let's just frustrate them and play for a draw at least'. they can sit back, but we can't afford that because we are fighting for our lives. It's also important to bring our A-game because winning can do wonders for your confidence."