Gift Motupa goes gaga over Sundowns

"If you have qualities, why not join the best? If my team [Wits] agree, I would go [to Sundowns]. They've not approached me. What I know is that they've approached my team and I don't know what's happening," a grinning Motupa said.

"Sundowns compete in the Champions League each and every year, of which every player would love to have that experience and win more trophies.

"In the past six years, they've won more trophies than any team in the PSL, so everyone would love to be part of that team."

Nevertheless, Motupa's main focus is on the CAF Confederation Cup as the Clever Boys' poor continental campaign could deteriorate when they travel to Group C leaders Horoya of Guinea on Sunday (6pm SA time).

Wits, who are bottom of Group C without a win, look likely to miss out on a spot in the knockout phase, needing to win both their remaining fixtures against Horoya and Malian side Djoliba at home on February 2.

"It's going to be a tough game away, but we are going to go all out because we know only wins in both our last two games can see us through to the next stage," said Motupa.

Heading into the penultimate games, Horoya top the standings with eight points, while Djoliba are second on five points, level with Libyan outfit Al-Nasr, with the Malians boasting a better goal difference. Wits are bottom, having managed two points.