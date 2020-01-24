Gift Motupa goes gaga over Sundowns
Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa has made it clear he's keen to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the current transfer window.
After parting ways with Emiliano Tade and Tokelo Rantie recently, Sundowns are left with one natural striker in Mauricio Affonso, and their coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed not long ago that he was desperately on the lookout for a marksman.
Zimbabwean ace Knowledge Musona was the Brazilians' main target before opting to remain in Belgium after signing for KAS Eupen last week, compelling Sundowns to resort to Motupa and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) monthly awards, where he scooped the Player of the Month for December at the league's headquarters in Parktown yesterday, Motupa sounded like he's already made up his mind about dumping the Students for Sundowns, whose coach Mosimane bagged the Coach of the Month gong.
"If you have qualities, why not join the best? If my team [Wits] agree, I would go [to Sundowns]. They've not approached me. What I know is that they've approached my team and I don't know what's happening," a grinning Motupa said.
"Sundowns compete in the Champions League each and every year, of which every player would love to have that experience and win more trophies.
"In the past six years, they've won more trophies than any team in the PSL, so everyone would love to be part of that team."
Nevertheless, Motupa's main focus is on the CAF Confederation Cup as the Clever Boys' poor continental campaign could deteriorate when they travel to Group C leaders Horoya of Guinea on Sunday (6pm SA time).
Wits, who are bottom of Group C without a win, look likely to miss out on a spot in the knockout phase, needing to win both their remaining fixtures against Horoya and Malian side Djoliba at home on February 2.
"It's going to be a tough game away, but we are going to go all out because we know only wins in both our last two games can see us through to the next stage," said Motupa.
Heading into the penultimate games, Horoya top the standings with eight points, while Djoliba are second on five points, level with Libyan outfit Al-Nasr, with the Malians boasting a better goal difference. Wits are bottom, having managed two points.
