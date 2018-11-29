Ajax Cape Town appoint Dutch coach Andries Ulderink

Ajax Cape Town have appointed Dutch coach Andries Ulderink as they seek to turnaround their form and get back on track for a promotion push in the National First Division (NFD).

Ulderink worked at parent club Ajax Amsterdam from 2013 to 2016 and was also assistant coach to former Dutch international Jaap Stam at English Championship side Reading.

He has come recommended by the Amsterdam outfit after Muhsin Ertugral resigned earlier this month following a string of poor results.

“Firstly‚ I am very happy to be here. The decision to accept the job was very quick‚ within five or six days‚” Ulderink said.

“I was very interested in the job‚ I’ve always had an interest in Ajax Cape Town during my time as a youth coach of Jong Ajax.