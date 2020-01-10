Disappointed Owen Da Gama blames poor defensive work for loss

Affable Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama has chalked up their Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs to their rather below-par defensive work, bemoaning the absence of some of his key players.

"I just believe that we defended very badly today [Wednesday], it is as simple as that. You can make excuses all day; I mean no left-back, all three of our left-backs [Ricardo Williams, Sifiso Mbhele and Lesenya Ramoraka] are out. We've never had such a casualty room like this season before," said Da Gama.

"Ryan Rae out, [Limbikani] Mzava out, [Lindokuhle] Mbatha out, so it also makes it very difficult when you rely on so-called big players in the team to try and carry the rest of the youngsters and they don't come to the party.