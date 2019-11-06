Cape Town City announced Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink as their new coach

Cape Town City have announced experienced Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink as their new head coach.

Riekerink (56) replaces former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy‚ who was fired on Monday after a run of two wins in 18 matches‚ as the Citizens' new head coach.

Riekerink began his career as assistant manager of Ajax Amsterdam for seven years from 1995 to 2002‚ a period during which the Dutch greats won three league titles.

He has since coached Gent in Belgium‚ the Jong Ajax reserve team from 2007 to 2011 and Turkish giants Galatasaray from 2016 to 2017.