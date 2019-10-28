Leaders line their pockets with loot

The leaders of this country never stop to amaze me. They are unashamedly engaging in disgusting embezzlement of poor taxpayers' money.

We are still reeling with shock on leaders who cashed-in on the funeral of our icon Nelson Mandela's funeral, lining their pockets with millions of rands that was intended to help in his funeral.

We are still waiting for the outcome of the investigation into the culprits. As if that was not enough, we learn with dismay yet the squandering of about R400,000 of the taxpayers' money on the funeral of a Tshwane councillor.

If this is the trend, then millions of rands are stolen during the funerals of ministers and MECs. No wonder electric poles are placed in the middle of the roads and road signs written wrongly.

Our leaders are now looking at the funerals of the next leader to die so they can again loot.

-Raletsatsi wa Makgato, Ga-Kgapane