Sundowns goalie Denis Onyango returns home to Uganda to mourn his late father

Mamelodi Sundowns could be without their goalkeeper Denis Onyango when they host Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon .

The 34-year-old shot-stopper was released by his club on Wednesday following the death of his father.

He is set to miss the club's league match against Highlands Park at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing on of the father of Denis Onyango‚” Sundowns said in a statement.

“The club has released Denis to mourn this great loss and he will immediately leave for Uganda with his family.

“He has the full support of all his teammates‚ technical team‚ management‚ the board and the club president. We all wish him and his family all the strength during these trying times.”