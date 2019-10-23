Hungry Shihepo bails out of bout

Like any other boxing trainer, Sean Smith is happy that his fight-starved charge, SA cruiserweight champion Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu, won his fight against Wilberforce "Black Mamba" Shihepo on Sunday.

But Smith is disappointed by the manner in which the 36-year-old Namibian veteran gave up going into the third round.

Shihepo told his manager Imms Moses to remove gloves off his hands because he was not coming out for round three.

Moses, Smith, Mchunu and the fans at Sun Arena, Time Square, were dumbfounded.

"I am hungry," Shihepo said. "I have no energy because I never had anything to eat.

"Look, we were accommodated at the promoter's house and we had no one to look after us; we did not have breakfast and lunch today [Sunday]. I come here [to the Arena] and I am given bread. How can I eat bread few hours before I fight?"