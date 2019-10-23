Hungry Shihepo bails out of bout
Like any other boxing trainer, Sean Smith is happy that his fight-starved charge, SA cruiserweight champion Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu, won his fight against Wilberforce "Black Mamba" Shihepo on Sunday.
But Smith is disappointed by the manner in which the 36-year-old Namibian veteran gave up going into the third round.
Shihepo told his manager Imms Moses to remove gloves off his hands because he was not coming out for round three.
Moses, Smith, Mchunu and the fans at Sun Arena, Time Square, were dumbfounded.
"I am hungry," Shihepo said. "I have no energy because I never had anything to eat.
"Look, we were accommodated at the promoter's house and we had no one to look after us; we did not have breakfast and lunch today [Sunday]. I come here [to the Arena] and I am given bread. How can I eat bread few hours before I fight?"
Shihepo turned the better part of two rounds that were fought into a wrestling match. "I had planned severe beating, but I was not able to do that because he held me tight," said Mchunu.
Smith said: "Thabiso was unable to display his phenomenal talent because Shihepo chose not to continue with the fight. This is not how I expected the fight to end."
When told that Shihepo cited hunger as the real reason behind him quitting, Smith sounded shocked. "But when I went to his dressing room to inspect how they do their bandaging, he had a big meal. How then is he complaining of hunger?" asked Smith.
Promoter Janie Hebler, who trades under the banner of 5th Elements, was livid when approached for a comment.
"This annoys me, really, because this guy [Shihepo] is making me look bad.
"I bought everything from breakfast cereals, milk, chicken and fruits for them. Was I supposed to feed him?"
