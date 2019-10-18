Vikapita Meroro primed for pain
Imms Moses has warned the South African fight public about what is in store for them this weekend.
He manages the moribund careers of cruiserweight boxers Vikapita "Beast Master" Meroro and Wilberforce "Black Mamba" Shihepo. The two veterans from Namibia are at a crossroad in their careers that began in 2005 and 2003, respectively.
Meroro, 34, has only won minimal titles. Just recently a woefully out of shape Meroro suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss to IBO champion Kevin Lerena at Emperors Palace.
Meroro will face 25-year-old rising star Akani "Prime" Phuzi, who is undefeated in nine fights, in a 10-rounder in Randburg on Sunday. That is where Charing Cross of promoter Marianne Toweel du Trevou and Sandile Xaka's Supreme Boxing Promotions will stage the six-bout card dubbed Young Gladiators.
At Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, also on Sunday, Shihepo will exchange leather with Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu in another non-title fight over 10 rounds.
Their fight will be on the undercard of the must-see SA and WBA Pan African middleweight showdown between holder Walter Dlamini and Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo. The tournament will be staged by 5th Elements of promoter Janie Hebler.
Shihepo, 36, was in the country in July and lost to Phuzi. Moses said: "Vikapita is in great shape, he'll give Phuzi a good fight and we will be victorious."
He added: "Shihepo will destroy Thabiso. I know Thabiso from the amateurs but I think Shihepo has a big tank."
But it is highly unlikely that Meroro will defeat Phuzi. Meroro has lost hunger, drive and ambition. Shihepo could still bring the best out of Mchunu because Shihepo is still tough and durable.
Meanwhile, Smangele "Smash" Hadebe intends to shine in what will be the first female bout against locals to be televised by SuperSport when she welcomes Thema Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal in an eight-rounder.
Some careers may be headed for the scrapheap after this weekend.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.