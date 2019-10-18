Vikapita Meroro primed for pain

Imms Moses has warned the South African fight public about what is in store for them this weekend.

He manages the moribund careers of cruiserweight boxers Vikapita "Beast Master" Meroro and Wilberforce "Black Mamba" Shihepo. The two veterans from Namibia are at a crossroad in their careers that began in 2005 and 2003, respectively.

Meroro, 34, has only won minimal titles. Just recently a woefully out of shape Meroro suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss to IBO champion Kevin Lerena at Emperors Palace.

Meroro will face 25-year-old rising star Akani "Prime" Phuzi, who is undefeated in nine fights, in a 10-rounder in Randburg on Sunday. That is where Charing Cross of promoter Marianne Toweel du Trevou and Sandile Xaka's Supreme Boxing Promotions will stage the six-bout card dubbed Young Gladiators.