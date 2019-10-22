'Bulldog' steps up a weight division with two new titles

History was made in the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, when current South African junior middleweight boxing champion Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo won his second domestic title - the middleweight strap - with a fourth-round stoppage from defending reigning champion Walter "Black Mamba" Dlamini on Sunday.

Mhlongo, from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal, also took home the WBA Pan African belt. Mhlongo, who was ushered to battle by trainer Vusi Mtolo, remains the only national champion from KZN.

Dlamini, who was the only national champion currently from Limpopo, was saved from total destruction by _competent referee Simon Mokadi.

Dlamini won the first two rounds easily but Mhlongo - a natural slow starter - turned the tables in round three.

Dlamini was saved by the bell. A revved-up Mhlongo pressed the action, jolting Dlamini's head with left and right hooks, prompting Mokadi to rescue him.