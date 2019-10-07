United won't dwell on title

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has made it clear that their MTN8 triumph celebrations will only be temporary as they aim to focus on challenging for the league title.

SuperSport edged Highlands Park 1-0 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend to clinch their second MTN8 trophy in three years, thanks to Bradley Grobler's neat header on the stroke of half-time.

"Today and tomorrow we'll go out and celebrate, but Monday we're back again," Tembo said on Saturday. "After this success we want to give our all to fight for the league title."

SuperSport first won this cup in 2004. Matsatsantsa were also crowned the champions in 2017, before losing it to Cape Town City on penalties last year.

"We always try to be humble and keep our feet on the ground. We've got a young team... young players coming up... They can easily get excited," noted Tembo.