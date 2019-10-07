Highlands pick up pieces after final heartbreak

As matches come thick and fast in the next few weeks for Highlands Park, the Tembisa club will need to put their MTN8 heartbreak behind them as soon as possible.

Making their first appearance in a cup final in the PSL era, Highlands suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium at the weekend. Bradley Grobler netted the all-important goal.

Highlands faced a daunting and congested fixture programme in the coming weeks. They meet Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United and Orlando Pirates in a space of six days from October 23.

In between their tight league schedule, the Lions of the North will also contest for the Telkom Knockout, with the last 16 fixtures scheduled to take place from October 19-22. Highlands will learn about their cup opponents for the first round on Wednesday when the draw is conducted in Randburg.

"Our first game [after the final] is against Sundowns. Sundowns, AmaZulu [in fact it's not AmaZulu it's Chippa] and Orlando Pirates in a space of six days," said Da Gama.

"I am actually happy because the quicker it comes, the quicker we can move on."

Da Gama views their defeat to SuperSport as a learning curve and it will be a valuable experience going forward.

"Getting the team right is a journey and a process and this is one of those speed bumps and the hiccups that you get," noted the Highlands mentor.

"We have learnt how to lose in a final. We know what it is to lose in a final and we are just going to grow from that.

"I am such a positive human being and I believe that we don't lose, you win or you learn. I think we have learnt a lot and we will take a lot from this and we will grow."