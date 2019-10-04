Highlands can get high on big crowd, Aaron Mokoena says

Big crowds motivate underdogs, but it also depends on the character of individual players from that team that is making its first appearance on a big stage.

That is how Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena summed up what could be the case when Highlands Park face SuperSport in the MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium tomorrow.

Highlands are used to playing in front of a small crowd at the 5,000-seater Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa. If soccer fans attend the final in big numbers, the Lions of the North could find themselves appearing in front of a much bigger crowd at the 40,000-capacity stadium in Soweto.