Mayambela happy with City goal, not result

Mark Mayambela was happy with a debut goal, however tenuous his claim to it might be, but upset with a loss as he made his Cape Town City debut on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was signed on the eve of the Premier Soccer League clash against AmaZulu in Durban and immediately inserted into the starting line-up, hitting the crossbar with his 65th-minute effort and then seeing it hit the back of home goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha and cross the line as he and defenders scrambled to get to the ball.

"Scoring the goal was nice but I'm sad that we lost the game.

To me it wasn't a good debut but I think we can build from the performance," he said after the 2-1 loss in KwaMashu.

"I'm happy to have signed with Cape Town City and I believe that I've signed with the right team.

"I've been welcomed into the team and I'm very happy and excited because this was my first game since April."

Mayambela last featured for previous club Chippa United when they lost 2-0 at home in Port Elizabeth to Cape Town City on April 26.