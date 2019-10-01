"Three and a half days later‚ he was playing again. He was on the field and he shouldn't have been on the field‚” Middendorp said.

“Under normal circumstances‚ we should have started with Daniel and by Tuesday‚ Khune should have been one week back into action.

"I was aware that Khune's fitness was an issue but I didn't want to be chased out of the stadium. It's too early to say what's the problem so I have to wait.”

Middendorp was in high spirits after the 1-0 win against Baroka FC and couldn't help but bask in the glow of a fifth league win in seven matches.

The German‚ who was uncharacteristically chuffed and engaging‚ was also pleased with substitute Daniel Akpeyi‚ who went on to produce a man of the match performance after replacing Khune.

“I know it's a headline and Eric Tinkler said something of similar effect.

"I fully understand that it's about sensationalism‚ so I see the headline is already coming.

"I made it clear that there are certain circumstances that you have to ignore.

"Khune's been out for eight months and there's tough decisions that have to be made and choices have to be made‚” Middendorp said.

“I decided to play him and I think I've lost him now for the next week or two.

"At least we have depth in goalkeeping and in Bruce Bvuma‚ we have a national goalkeeper. Otherwise‚ you can make your headline."

Chiefs' three points were hard-earned and the club‚ who at this point have 16 points from seven games‚ had Akpeyi to thank for the win.