Soccoia becomes latest coaching casualty after Black Leopards show him the door

By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa - 17 September 2019 - 14:13
Lionel Soccoia coach of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Baroka FC at Thohoyandou Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Black Leopards have become the third club in the last 48 hours to fire their coach.

SowetanLIVE can confirm that Lidoda Duvha's French mentor Lionel Soccoia has just been informed of his dismissal.

It's been a tough week for the coaching fraternity as Chippa United and AmaZulu went their separate ways with Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively on Monday.

Leopards are 12th after five matches‚ with one win‚ one draw and three defeats.

The clubs' spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday.

“I’m at a conference‚ so I’ll have to call you back [after checking with the club’s management]‚” he said.

This is a developing story…

