Soccoia becomes latest coaching casualty after Black Leopards show him the door

Black Leopards have become the third club in the last 48 hours to fire their coach.

SowetanLIVE can confirm that Lidoda Duvha's French mentor Lionel Soccoia has just been informed of his dismissal.

It's been a tough week for the coaching fraternity as Chippa United and AmaZulu went their separate ways with Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively on Monday.

Leopards are 12th after five matches‚ with one win‚ one draw and three defeats.

The clubs' spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday.