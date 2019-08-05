Pitso urges PSL to move with 'times'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has appealed to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to move with the times and invest in goal-line technology.

Sundowns did not suffer any injustice in their opening match of the season against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, but Mosimane offered his opinion on an innovation that he said could help improve the league.

In fact, Sundowns were fortunate that their well-taken opening goal by Sibusiso Vilakazi was spotted by assistant Kamohelo Ramutsindela as having crossed the line after it ricocheted off the inside of the cross-bar. The Brazilians beat Matsatsantsa 2-0 with Themba Zwane also on the score-sheet.

"I can see VAR (video assistant referee) but we should have goal-line technology here guys," said Mosimane, who was surprised that the referees did not use the vanishing spray.

"We are using the stadiums that we used for the 2010 World Cup and we don't have a reason not to put it.

"To be honest, we also don't have a reason to not have a spray for free kicks, I am talking about a spray guys," he said to bursts of laughter.

"If we as coaches must improve on the game, then everybody must also improve.

"Media must improve, players must improve because we are all important stakeholders in the game.