Soccer

Ntseki's Bafana interim coach

By Staff Reporter - 05 August 2019 - 10:14
Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki takes over from Stuart Baxter who announced his resignation last week.
Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki takes over from Stuart Baxter who announced his resignation last week.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Following South African Football Association's technical committee meeting on Saturday, the organisation moved quickly to replace departed Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

"We are pleased to follow through on the recommendation from the technical committee, and have appointed Molefi Ntseki as interim coach of the men's senior national team, Bafana Bafana, with immediate effect," Safa said in a statement.

Ntseki has been with Bafana for a while, and served under Baxter.

Safa said they felt that "in the interest of continuity, and given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by coach Baxter, who resigned on Friday, August 2, 2019".

Bafana will play Ghana and Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November. The other country in the group will either be Mauritius or Sao Tome, and will play them next year.

Listen to the latest episode of the SportsLIVE PODCAST

Scorching Lorch, Hot Herschel & Phumelela Mbande

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast 

Ntseki is the current U17 head coach. Safa regards him as "an entrenched student of Safa's Vision 2022. He has been involved in all the national teams over the past few years, from the U20 men as well as Banyana Banyana and U17 women teams".

"Safa technical committee has resolved to appoint a task team, whose names will be released during the course of the week, to consider a new head coach.

"While it's our intention to resolve the Bafana Bafana head coach matter by the end of the month, it is to be understood that with these matters, it involves complex negotiations with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to resolve such matters in a short space of time." - Safa.net

Classifieds

Trending

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X