Gianni Infantino says African football will 'significantly improve' with Fifa help

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that the unprecedented move to step in and jointly administer African football with the regional body Caf will "significantly improve" the sport on the continent.

Infantino also brushed aside suggestions that there was widespread opposition to the move which followed corruption allegations against Caf president Ahmad Ahmad.

Fifa is sending its Senegalese secretary general Fatma Samoura on a ninth-month secondment from August to overhaul Caf which has been plagued by chaos.

Infantino attended a Caf executive committee meeting on Wednesday where members were shown an 11-point plan.

Suggestions in the plan, seen by Reuters, included possible changes to the format of Caf competitions, a review of refereeing and a task force to improve stadium security.