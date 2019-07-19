Ndlovu Youth Choir success is no fluke

The Ndlovu Youth Choir may have taken international viewers by surprise through their turn at America's Got Talent, but their poise and confidence was no surprise to choirmaster Ralf Schmitt.

The Limpopo choir held off strong competition to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the hugely celebrated talent show, wowing actress Gabrielle Union and the famously phlegmatic Simon Cowell with their rendition of Waka Waka, the 2010 Fifa World Cup theme song by Colombian singer Shakira.

Back in the country momentarily, they will be heading back to the US next month to battle it out for a semifinal spot with the few remaining acts.

Schmitt told Sowetan that although the composed and mature reactions of the youngsters while on stage belied their excitement, none of it is shocking to him, as he has been learning about their character since the choir's inception 10 years ago in Dennilton.