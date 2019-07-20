South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been appointed the third vice president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in a shock move as the latest chapter in an increasingly sordid affair in the corridors of power clouded the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cairo.

It is a stunning chance of fortune for Jordaan‚ appointed to the post by Caf president Ahmad Ahmad who just weeks ago was a bitter enemy of the Safa boss.

Jordaan‚ seen largely as an outsider on the Caf executive committee‚ only last September had the considerable forces of Ahmad stacked against him as he bid for a seat on the Fifa council and was embarrassingly beaten by unknown Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi.

Ahmad had also beat Jordaan to a place on the Caf exco back in 2011 when the Malagasy was an unknown figure.