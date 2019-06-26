Gordon Igesund calls for positive approach

The country is still coming to terms with the poor start Bafana Bafana had in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after their loss to Ivory Coast.

The SA senior team suffered a potentially debilitating 1-0 loss at the hands of the West Africans in Cairo on Monday. Now, Bafana are on the back foot in Group D where Ivory Coast and Morocco are the front runners with three points apiece.

Former Bafana coach Gordon Igesund believes the team should opt for a formation with one holding midfielder in the next game.

"I felt we were a bit too defensive with two holding midfielders. Maybe we could have been more offensive," Igesund said.