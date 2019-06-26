Thugs steal food leaving créche kids starving

A Kliptown, Soweto, créche has been left in dire straits after thugs broke in and cleaned out food supplies, leaving more than 100 children facing starvation.

Last week, thieves ransacked the Pastorla Centre Pre-School and Créche and made off with two computers, stationery and a month's worth of food meant to cater for the 130 learners.

The créche, which is located in the belly of Kliptown informal settlement, caters for children from surrounding areas, including Pimville and Klipspruit.

Motela Masithi, a board member at the créche, told Sowetan he had been left angry by the robbery.

"This créche was built to benefit the children of this community. We do not know why someone would steal from a créche, in an impoverished area, because we do not have anything," Masithi said.