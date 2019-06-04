'I miss being on the field doing what I love‚' says retired Chiefs star Wiseman Meyiwa

Retired Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa revealed on Tuesday afternoon that he misses playing football and hopes to return to the game he loves one day.

Meyiwa had to retire from football at the age of 19 in the beginning of the year due to spinal injuries he sustained from a car accident that happened in November last year near Villiers in the Free State while on his way home to Pietermaritzburg.

"I miss being on the field doing what I love‚" he said in Twitter.

"Psalm 5:3 In the morning‚ LORD‚ you hear my voice in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly."