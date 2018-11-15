Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa out of ICU

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 15 November 2018 - 16:04
Wiseman Meyiwa of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2017/18 Absa Premiership football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City, Soweto on 03 March 2018.
Image: ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa is out of ICU.

The 18-year old Meyiwa was involved in a car accident on the N3 highway almost two weeks ago where he sustained serious injuries and Chiefs confirmed on their social media on Thursday that he is in a stable condition under supervision of a specialist.

“The club has appreciated all the messages of support and prayers for Meyiwa and we wish him a speedy recovery‚” Chiefs said.

Meyiwa is likely to miss the rest of the season because of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

This is a blow to Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas‚ who often used him as an impact player from the bench.

Meyiwa has struggled to maintain a regular place in the Amakhosi starting line-up as he is down on the perking order after the likes of Willard Katsande‚ Khama Billiat‚ Siphelele Ntshangase and Lebogang Manyama.

