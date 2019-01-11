Amakhosi to give transfer period a miss

Middendorp sounded more like a pauper than the boss of one of the richest clubs in the country, his tone suggesting that he has accepted that he has to make do with what is at his disposal.

"Everybody must be prepared to take on the role as we have experienced players, about four or five including Khune, [who] are not available [due to injuries]," he said.

Amakhosi bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

With the result Amakhosi have moved up to fifth in the Absa Premiership log with 24 points from 17 games.

They face Zesco United in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday, 3pm.

"Not to rush and panic. It will be a hectic game. We just have to keep calm and cool.

"We will start with some fresh players. Katsande will start, Dax [Andriamirado Andrianarimanana] can be an option and [Siphelele] Ntshangase is also an option.

"We will go into it and try to manage ourselves in a proper way. We will definitely look to make it to the group stages."

Champions League

Lobi Stars v Sundowns, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, tonight (6pm)

FC Platinum v Pirates, Bourbafields, Saturday (3pm)

Confederation Cup

Zesco v Chiefs, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Sunday (3pm)

See page 40