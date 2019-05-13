Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she was pleased with the overall performance of her side despite a 3-0 loss to the United States on Sunday in their final warm-up fixture ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The US are favourites to retain their global crown at the World Cup‚ but were made to labour for the win against a Banyana outfit missing three of their top stars in Thembi Kgatlana‚ Linda Motlhalo and Leandra Smeda.

The home side took until the 37th minute to open the scoring through Samantha Mewis‚ and then added two more late on via Mewis and Carli Lloyd.

Banyana had a few opportunities on the counter-attack‚ including one for impressive teenage debutant Sibulele Holweni‚ but did not work the US goalkeeper hard enough.

“In the first half we did very well‚ especially our organization and structure was perfect‚” Ellis said.

“There were no lines to play through and when they did play through‚ our cover was good.