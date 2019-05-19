'Nyandeni's snub was planned'

Outspoken Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise has weighed in on the fortuitous omission of stalwart midfielder Nompumelo Nyandeni from the Fifa World Cup squad.

"I am not surprised that Nyandeni isn't in the squad ... actually I knew she was not going to be in the squad. It's not that she's a bad player it's because of [other] issues," Modise told Sunday World.

"I am sure there was an off- the-field issue involved. Maybe she was talking about money [after they were not paid in time for finishing runners-up in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana late last year] because she's a senior player."

The candid Banyana all-time top goal-scorer claimed that an insider told her about Nyandeni's situation at the team's World Cup send-off ceremony in Soweto a fortnight ago.

"Someone from Banyana told me that Nyandeni had issues with the bosses and she won't go to the World Cup.

Apparently her omission was planned a long time ago," said Modise, who netted a record 101 goals in her heyday.